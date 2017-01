SUBMITTED

ELLIS–The Ellis Senior Advisory Committee invites you to a presentation on awareness of Financial Fraud and Abuse For Senior Citizens.

The event is Tue., Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. in the Ellis Public Library, 907 Washington. Refreshments will be provided.

Guest speaker is Jeff Stipe, Adult Protective Investigator with the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

The deadline to register has been extended to Mon., Jan. 9. Call the Ellis Rec Center to register at (785) 726-3718.