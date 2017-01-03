Woman dies in NW Kansas house fire

SHERIDAN COUNTY – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal fire in rural Sheridan County.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday fire crews responded to the fire in a two-story home approximately 12 miles south and 1 1/2 miles east of Hoxie, according to a media release from the sheriff’s department.

When they arrived the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The body of the victim, Linda Cook, was later found in the home.

Searchers who walked the scene of the fire and nearby buildings using a drone and thermal imaging cameras did not immediately find the woman, according to the sheriff’s department.

Firefighters from the Sheridan County Fire Department along with stations in Hoxie, Menlo, Quinter and Grainfield worked the fire.

No additional details were available.