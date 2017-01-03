Water users meeting planned for Upper Republican River Basin in St. Francis

KDA

MANHATTAN — State and local water officials will host an informational meeting and discussion forum for water users and others interested in the water supply of the South Fork Republican River. The meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at the Cheyenne County 4-H building at the fairgrounds on N. College Street, St. Francis.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture and the Kansas Water Office will share information about the resolutions reached between Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska this year. Stakeholders are encouraged to attend and provide input to state water officials charged with administering the Republican River Compact. The Vision for the Future of Water Supply in Kansas includes a focus to represent Kansas in interstate water issues in order to best serve Kansas and its citizens.

“We want to hear from water users in the area as we continue to represent their needs in these interstate issues,” said Secretary of Agriculture Jackie McClaskey. “This long-term agreement reached by the three states will provide flexibility and greater certainty to all water users in this region.”

For more information on the meeting, please contact Chris Beightel at the KDA Division of Water Resources, at (785) 564-6659 or Chris.Beightel@ks.gov. To read more about the Republican River Compact, go to agriculture.ks.gov/RepublicanRiver.