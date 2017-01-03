Vera Myrtice Wyatt, 94, Norton, died Monday, December 26, 2016 at Andbe Home in Norton, Kansas.

She was born March 26, 1922 in Lloyd, Jefferson County, Florida to Rhondo Boyd and Annie Myrtice (Crowell) Thompson. She graduated high school in Tallahassee, Florida and attended school to become a Key Punch operator. She worked in the sewing room of Neiman Marcus in Dallas, Texas.

Vera married Eldon Fuller Wyatt on December 8, 1942 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi just before his WWII deployment. He preceded her in death on March 24, 1995. She worked in a wartime assembly plant in Jacksonville, Florida. Vera moved to Norton, while Eldon was in the U.S. Army, to assist in running the Wyatt Farm for most of her life. Cooking, gardening, preserving food while raising chickens, pigs, and four children was all part of her farm life. When Vera and Eldon retired they moved to Ellis, Kansas where Vera began caring for community seniors.

The Lord was very important to Vera. She attended Sunday morning church at Grace and Glory Chapel and Sunday evening church at the Full Gospel in Norton. Vera was committed to teaching the growing Wyatt generations about His love and salvation, and prayed for her family and friends diligently.

Survivors include three daughters; Lonesa Ann Wyatt of Norton, KS, Linda Kay Cohen of Palantine, IL, and Deanna Lynn Rife of Medford, OR, a son; Kent Eldon Wyatt of Siloam Springs, AR, three brothers; Adriel Barnette Thompson, Talmadge Boyd Thompson, and Weldon L. Thompson, two sisters; Miriam Bond and Frances Burns, eight grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eldon.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00pm on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Cornerstone Church, 313 SW. Lincoln St. in Norton. Burial will take place in Norton City Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1:30pm until service time at the church.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.