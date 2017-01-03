South Main to be closed this week at Big Creek bridge

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2017, south Main Street will be closed to traffic at the Big Creek bridge for pavement repairs. This work should be completed by the end of the day on Friday, January 6, 2017.

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and if at all possible avoid these areas.

The city of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Department at (785) 628-7350.