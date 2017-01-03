Sheriff: 3 Kan. burglary suspects in custody, search for 2 others continues

DICKINSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Dickinson County are investigating three suspects in connection with various burglary charges and searching for two others.

From Friday, December 30, through Sunday January 1, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department and the Abilene Police Department executed four search warrants, three on residents and a vehicle in Abilene, and one on a residence in Enterprise, Kansas, according to a media release.

Investigators recovered items related to several business and vehicle burglaries that occurred in and around the Abilene area.

During the investigation several subjects were identified as being involved in different crimes. During the early morning hours on Saturday, deputies and officers traveled to a residence west of Abilene on Eden Road; three suspects fled the residence on foot.

A female suspect surrendered to law enforcement and a manhunt was conducted for the two remaining male suspects.

One of the suspect was located and taken into custody by a Sheriff’s deputy about an hour later. Aircraft from the Kansas Highway Patrol was able to locate the third suspect who was also taken into custody.

All suspects were transported to the Dickinson County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Department is requesting the following charges against 19 year old Zachary Swarts: 6 counts of burglary, 3 counts misdemeanor theft, and criminal damage to property. The Abilene Police Department is requesting charges of 5 counts of burglary, and 7 counts of misdemeanor theft. These charges are related to several vehicle burglaries and the alleged theft of two LED Christmas projectors.

The Sheriff’s Department is requesting the following charges against 20-year-old Brice Grizzle: 6 counts of burglary, 3 counts misdemeanor theft, and criminal damage to property.

The Abilene Police Department is requesting charges of 5 counts of burglary, and 5 counts of misdemeanor theft. These charges are related to several alleged vehicle burglaries reported in Abilene.

The Sheriff’s Department is requesting the following charges against 18-year-old Jade Crable, Abilene: burglary. The Police department is requesting charges of 6 counts of burglary and 6 counts of misdemeanor theft related to several vehicle burglaries.

Authorities are also trying to locate two additional suspects: 26-year-old Wesley “Wes” James Page and 22-year-old Tiffi Ann Shurrie Kado, both of Abilene.

Page is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of either Kado or Page do not approach them – contact law enforcement immediately.