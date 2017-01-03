Scott City native, FHSU grad named commander of Taskforce Broncbuster

Adjutant General’s Department

Maj. Kristi Schmitt will become the Officer in Charge of Task Force Broncbuster on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. at the Garden City Armory, 1802 East Spruce, Garden City.

“I am honored to be chosen as the Commander of Taskforce Broncbuster,” said Schmitt. “It is exciting to take command and be instrumental in building it into an exemplary unit in Kansas. We have a terrific group of soldiers who are now in the unit ready to complete their civilian education at Garden City Community College and further their military careers. Garden City has welcomed the military back into the area and I look forward to working with the college and students to strengthen this military presence.”

Task Force Broncbuster is a partnership between the Kansas Army and Air National Guard, and Garden City Community College. The Task Force Broncbuster partnership is the first of its kind amongst community colleges in Kansas. The new linkage will provide an opportunity for soldiers to gain valuable civilian and military education in a traditional student setting on the Garden City Community College campus. In addition to educational opportunity, this new partnership will provide Kansas National Guard soldiers with access to a Readiness Center for use in accomplishing military training. The Kansas National Guard will have offices located in the front portion of the college’s new welding center. The partnership will focus on soldier academic and military success, made possible by soldier’s ability to utilize GCCC’s infrastructure to train and get a degree at the same time.

Schmitt, Scott City native, commissioned into the Kansas Army National Guard in 2006. She attended Officer Basic Course and Captains Career Course at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas. The past 10 years, she has served in the Kansas Medical Detachment under 69th Troop Command as a nurse practitioner in Lenexa.

She is a graduate of Fort Hays State receiving her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and University of Kansas receiving her Masters in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner degree. Schmitt has been instrumental in missions of medical readiness volunteering for pre and post deployment missions for thousands of service members.

While in the Kansas Medical Detachment unit, Schmitt has been the officer in charge of medical providers, lead medical officer for Junior ROTC camps and troop medical center commander of health services for Officer Candidate School at the Kansas Regional Training Institute in Salina. Schmitt has been widely trained in public health safety and emergency response management. She is owner of Gravity Wellness Center in Garden City and Scott City, a health clinic specializing in dermatology and wellness services.