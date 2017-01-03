REMINDER: Fill the Plane event is Wednesday at Hays Regional Airport

Submitted

The Hays Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Hays High DECA and the Hays Regional Airport are preparing to celebrate the return of the early morning flight from Hays to Denver. Join us for the Fill the Plane celebration on Wednesday at 6 a.m. at the Hays Regional Airport. Those attending will be treated to morning refreshments and the chance to win two free flight vouchers.

In the September Chamber monthly Newsletter, there was a letter signed by the Hays Area Chamber, City of Hays, Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Ellis County Coalition for Economic Development. This letter explained how the Hays Regional Airport needed the community’s support to ensure sustainability, as well as to encourage SkyWest to consider bringing back the early morning flight. Impressed by the community feedback and actions, SkyWest has brought back the early flight beginning on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.

Griffin Lowry and Daniel Lopez of Hays High DECA are helping organize the Fill the Plane efforts. Hays High DECA is An Association of Marketing Students with over 215,000 members worldwide. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. Hays High DECA has been involved with Trick-Or-Treat So Others Can Eat, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and other student lead fundraising projects.

Special thanks to these sponsors: Hays High School DECA Program; Hays Area Chamber of Commerce; City of Hays; Convention & Visitors Bureau; Ellis County Coalition for Economic Development; Hays Med; Eagle Communications; Golden Belt Bank; McDonald’s; SkyWest; and Walmart.