New season of Doctors on Call set for SHPTV

BUNKER HILL — A popular local program returns for a new season on Smoky Hills Public Television in 2017. Doctors on Call, back for its 12th season, will premiere Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.

Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on a variety of different topics. Medical professionals from throughout the state travel to Bunker Hill to provide information and answer questions from the viewing audience. Questions can be called in during the show or emailed prior to the broadcast. The doctors selected each week have expertise in the topic chosen for that program.

Some of this season’s topics include heart disease, orthopedics, midwifery, eye care and neurology. The season will end with an episode dedicated to pet health. A schedule of the programs and past episodes are available at smokyhillstv.org.

Last season’s Doctors on Call as awarded by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters, helping Smoky Hills Public Television win Non-Metro Station of the Year.

To submit questions electronically on a specific topic, viewers can send an email to doctors@shptv.org or message through Twitter with the hashtag #DOCCall. Questions submitted through either email or Twitter must be received by noon on the day of the show. During the program, viewers can call I-800-337-4788.