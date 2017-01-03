LaMonte Russell Tuttle, age 65, of WaKeeney, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. He was born August 24, 1951 in Omaha, Nebraska to Everett Russell and Lela Mae (Morell) Tuttle.

LaMonte graduated from high school in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Upon completion of high school LaMonte served our country from December 30, 1969 to May 15, 1972 in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of Corporal. LaMonte served in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged due to an illness. LaMonte was united in marriage to Ruth Ella Fabrizius on December 29, 1972 in WaKeekney. LaMonte and Ruth had 4 children together, and then later divorced.

LaMonte attended Colby Community College and Fort Hays State University obtaining a degree in Criminal Justice. LaMonte’s life can be summed up by saying he was very versatile, as he worked as a police officer, restaurant manager, and owner/operator of a service station and campground. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, Kansas Freemasons and Vietnam Veterans of America. LaMonte loved Boy Scouting, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, family and Chevrolet cars. He retired in 1991.

LaMonte will be missed by family and friends. Survivors include, four children, Heather Tuttle, WaKeeney; Heidi Tuttle and Andrew Quinley, Salina; Holly and husband Travis Decker of Russell; and Jeremiah Tuttle of Fort Collins, CO; seven grandchildren, LCPL Kristian Tuttle, Madeleine Tuttle, Mollie Goble, Camrie Tuttle, Ashton, Liberty and Bo Decker; three great grandchildren, Maxuim, Justin and Riley Daniels; brother, Wayne and wife Anissa, Topeka; sisters, Pamela and husband Gary Minear, Grandby, CO; Wanda and husband Bud Luker, Pauls Valley, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Dewey Tuttle, infant sister and great grandson, Jaxson Daniels.

A time of visitation and remembering will be Friday, January 6, 2017 at 10:00 am at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney, with a short memorial service to follow at 10:45 am. Inurnment will follow at the WaKeeney Veterans Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Marines.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Lodge or Boys Scouts of America. Checks made to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.