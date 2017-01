Strawberry Fertilizer

A farmer was driving along the road with a load of fertilizer. A little

boy, playing in front of his house, saw him and called, “What’ve you got

in your truck?”

“Fertilizer,” the farmer replied.

“What are you going to do with it?” asked the little boy.

“Put it on strawberries,” answered the farmer.

“You ought to live here,” the little boy advised him. “We put sugar and

cream on ours.”

