Jane Short Ellis, 79, Hays, died Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Willow House in Hays.

She was born November 17, 1937 in Lucedale, Mississippi the daughter of Dougle Stewart and Rosa Lee (Cassity) McLeod. She attended Mississippi College in Clinton, MS.

She married Gary Edward Short on April 21, 1962. They later divorced. On April 28, 1992 she married Edward “Tom” Ellis in California. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2010. She was an Avon District Manager in Illinois and California, an Administrative Assistant at The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, and she enjoyed acting as a movie, TV, and commercial extra with her husband Tom throughout Southern California. Her most memorable scene was being kissed on the cheek by Martin Sheen on West Wing. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Tom, walking on the beach, reading Danielle Steele novels, and watching and hearing about her grandson, Allen’s golf game. She loved babies and enjoyed being “Nanny” when her grandchildren were born. She loves children so much, she and her first husband were foster parents to fourteen children. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the PEO Chapter IH, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Survivors include a daughter; Julie Zollinger and husband Brett of Hays and their son Allen, a son; David Short and wife Catherine of Lebanon, Ohio and their children Lucy, Maggie, Ted, and John, three step-children; Doug Ellis and wife Irma of Citrus Heights, California and their children Nicholas and Natalie; Stephanie Davis of Milton, WA and her children Race, Alex, and Jenna; and Missy Ellis of Medford, OR.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, a brother Earl McLeod, and sisters Billie Caldwell, Margie Allen, and Anna Robinson Seyler.

A Celebration of Jane’s life will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, Hays, 305 W. 7th Street, with Reverend Mike Rose officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Friday at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, and from 10:00 am until service time on Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested in Jane’s memory to the Hays High School Boys Golf Team or to the Willow House, in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.