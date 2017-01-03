Norton, Kansas, resident Howard Eugene Gill, 91, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Good Samaritan Center-Sherman County, in Goodland, where he had been a resident for about 3 weeks.

Howard was born on July 25, 1925, in Fairgrove, Missouri to Eddy A. and Gladys I. (Wollen) Gill. He was one of 10 children.

Howard grew up and attended school in Wilsonville, NE, graduating from Wilsonville High School in 1944. In March of 1944, Howard joined the United States Navy and served during WWII until 1946. On July 21, 1946, Howard married Betty Wilson in Norton, Kansas, and to this union, three children; Daniel, Dixie and Douglas were born.

Howard worked as a lineman for Great Plains Electric Coop for 36 years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing cards. He always loved animals. He loved taking daily walks and loved visiting with the neighbors along the way. Howard was very instrumental in establishing the Sharon Springs Golf Club and was the active President for many years. He was also a BIG Nebraska Husker fan.

Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Betty, and 8 siblings.

He is survived by his three children; Daniel (Janet) Gill of Salina, KS, Dixie (Verlan) Penn of Robinson, KS, and Douglas (Tanya) Gill of Goodland, KS; one sister Oleta Lueking of Oxford, NE, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM CT at the Wilsonville Cemetery in Wilsonville, Nebraska with Pastor Brian Fugleberg officiating.

Memorials are designated to the NWKS Animal Shelter and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at: www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, Goodland, Kansas.