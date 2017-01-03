Hays High’s Berens named to Kansas Shrine Bowl

Hays High’s Shane Berens was among seven area high school seniors named to the 2017 Kansas Shrine Bowl roster on Tuesday.
Berens will be joined on the West Team by Dylan Foos of Dighton, Plainville’s Hayden Friend, Cullen Grabast of Osborne, Jacob Green from Norton, Great Bend’s Jacob Murray and Landen Urban from Hoisington.
Plainville coach Grant Stephenson was also named to the West coaching staff. Goddard Eisenhower Marc Marinelli was named the head coach of the West. Rossville head coach Derick Hammes will lead the East squad.
The 44th Annual Shrine Bowl will be played in El Dorado at the BG Products and Veterans Sports Complex at Butler County Community College campus on July 29, 2017 at 7:00 pm.
Kickoff will be at 7:00 pm. Tickets and additional information are available at www.kansasshrinebowl.com or by calling 800-530-5524.
West
Ben Adler…………………. Trinity Academy
Jovon Baldwin……….. Junction City High
Shane Berens……………………… Hays High
Tyrekus Birch………… Wichita South High
Kaden Davis………………… Ellsworth High
Cooper Dreifort…………….. Andover High
Zach Esau………………………. Hesston High
Dylan Foos…………………….. Dighton High
Hayden Friend……………… Plainville High
Joey Gilbertson.. Wichita Northwest High
Kody Gonzalez…………….. Goddard High
Cullen Grabast……………….. Osborne High
Jacob Green…… Norton Community High
Layke Heimerman………….. Halstead High
Zach Helbing…………………. Mulvane High
Peyton Hill………………. Garden City High
Jacob Jenkins…….. Harper-Chaparral High
Hunter Kaufman…………………. Pratt High
Dallin Marlnee……………….. Augusta High
Jacob Murray…………….. Great Bend High
Ben Murray……. Southeast of Saline High
Tanner Orand……………. Eisenhower High
Nate Pauly………………. Garden Plain High
Eldon Picou……………….. Manhattan High
Ethan Richardson…….. Maize South High
Josh Rivas…………………. Hutchinson High
Cooper Root……………. Wichita Collegiate
Marshall Rutschman……… Sedgwick High
Thomas Sanchez………… Dodge City High
Jay Shank………………. Valley Center High
Landen Urban……………. Hoisington High
Peerlus Walker………………….. Derby High
Ethan White…………………….. Buhler High
Dillon Williams……………… Holcomb High
Coaches:
Marc Marinelli (head) Goddard Eisenhower High
Brian Hill………………… Garden City High
Scott Vang…………………… Goddard High
Brent Pfeifer……………. Maize South High
Clint Rider…………………….. Hesston High
Grant Stephenson………….. Plainville High
Certified Athletic Trainer:
Morgan Sommers…………………… Andover
Taylor Rholeder………………………. Wichita
East
Drew Bones……………… Ottawa High
Hunter Browning Washburn Rural High
Dalton Cowan. Topeka Seaman High
Bryce Crouch………….. Emporia High
Jay Dineen Lawrence Free State High
Clayton Fowler……….. Hartford High
Colin Grunhard.. Bishop Miege High
Dawson Hammes……. Rossville High
Jake Hastings…… Santa Fe Trail High
Trenton Henry Nemaha Central High
Wyatt Hubert Shawnee Heights High
Cuttar Huss………………….. Troy High
JJ Letcher……………………. Piper High
Jordin Linn…………… Neodesha High
Michael Maffry…… Blue Valley High
Jordan Martin…………….. Turner High
Greg Martin…………. Marysville High
Jason Meeker………… SM West High
Brandon Miekus……. Frontenac High
Trey Moore…………… Lawrence High
Justin Peine……….. Prairie View High
Travis Pickert St. James Academy High
Danny Presler………. SM North High
Trystan Pringle…………. Lyndon High
Eric Renyer……………… Sabetha High
Eric Scott…. Basehor- Linwood High
Adam Smith………….. Atchiison High
Chandler Struthers…… St. Pauls High
Trevor Thompson……. SM East High
Garrett Tierney ……BV North West High
Peyton Usher-Pearson….. Independence High
Mitchell Wertzberger ….Wabaunsee High
Kamaren Wilson…. Field KinleyHigh
Keegan Zars………… Mill Valley High
Coaches:
Derick Hammes (head) Rossville High
Bob Lisher Lawrence Free State High
Tom Radke……… St. James Academy
Rob Hedrick…………….. Ottawa High
Warren Seitz… Nemaha Central High
Brent Hoelting…………. Lyndon High
Team Managers:
Nick Sloop…… Nemaha Central High
Certified Athletic Trainers:
Curt Sudbeck…………….. St. Benedict
Kaylin Voss………………….. Lawrence