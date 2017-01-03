Hays High’s Berens named to Kansas Shrine Bowl

Hays High’s Shane Berens was among seven area high school seniors named to the 2017 Kansas Shrine Bowl roster on Tuesday.

Berens will be joined on the West Team by Dylan Foos of Dighton, Plainville’s Hayden Friend, Cullen Grabast of Osborne, Jacob Green from Norton, Great Bend’s Jacob Murray and Landen Urban from Hoisington.

Plainville coach Grant Stephenson was also named to the West coaching staff. Goddard Eisenhower Marc Marinelli was named the head coach of the West. Rossville head coach Derick Hammes will lead the East squad.

The 44th Annual Shrine Bowl will be played in El Dorado at the BG Products and Veterans Sports Complex at Butler County Community College campus on July 29, 2017 at 7:00 pm.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 pm. Tickets and additional information are available at www.kansasshrinebowl.com or by calling 800-530-5524.

West

Ben Adler…………………. Trinity Academy

Jovon Baldwin……….. Junction City High

Shane Berens……………………… Hays High

Tyrekus Birch………… Wichita South High

Kaden Davis………………… Ellsworth High

Cooper Dreifort…………….. Andover High

Zach Esau………………………. Hesston High

Dylan Foos…………………….. Dighton High

Hayden Friend……………… Plainville High

Joey Gilbertson.. Wichita Northwest High

Kody Gonzalez…………….. Goddard High

Cullen Grabast……………….. Osborne High

Jacob Green…… Norton Community High

Layke Heimerman………….. Halstead High

Zach Helbing…………………. Mulvane High

Peyton Hill………………. Garden City High

Jacob Jenkins…….. Harper-Chaparral High

Hunter Kaufman…………………. Pratt High

Dallin Marlnee……………….. Augusta High

Jacob Murray…………….. Great Bend High

Ben Murray……. Southeast of Saline High

Tanner Orand……………. Eisenhower High

Nate Pauly………………. Garden Plain High

Eldon Picou……………….. Manhattan High

Ethan Richardson…….. Maize South High

Josh Rivas…………………. Hutchinson High

Cooper Root……………. Wichita Collegiate

Marshall Rutschman……… Sedgwick High

Thomas Sanchez………… Dodge City High

Jay Shank………………. Valley Center High

Landen Urban……………. Hoisington High

Peerlus Walker………………….. Derby High

Ethan White…………………….. Buhler High

Dillon Williams……………… Holcomb High

Coaches:

Marc Marinelli (head) Goddard Eisenhower High

Brian Hill………………… Garden City High

Scott Vang…………………… Goddard High

Brent Pfeifer……………. Maize South High

Clint Rider…………………….. Hesston High

Grant Stephenson………….. Plainville High

Certified Athletic Trainer:

Morgan Sommers…………………… Andover

Taylor Rholeder………………………. Wichita

East

Drew Bones……………… Ottawa High

Hunter Browning Washburn Rural High

Dalton Cowan. Topeka Seaman High

Bryce Crouch………….. Emporia High

Jay Dineen Lawrence Free State High

Clayton Fowler……….. Hartford High

Colin Grunhard.. Bishop Miege High

Dawson Hammes……. Rossville High

Jake Hastings…… Santa Fe Trail High

Trenton Henry Nemaha Central High

Wyatt Hubert Shawnee Heights High

Cuttar Huss………………….. Troy High

JJ Letcher……………………. Piper High

Jordin Linn…………… Neodesha High

Michael Maffry…… Blue Valley High

Jordan Martin…………….. Turner High

Greg Martin…………. Marysville High

Jason Meeker………… SM West High

Brandon Miekus……. Frontenac High

Trey Moore…………… Lawrence High

Justin Peine……….. Prairie View High

Travis Pickert St. James Academy High

Danny Presler………. SM North High

Trystan Pringle…………. Lyndon High

Eric Renyer……………… Sabetha High

Eric Scott…. Basehor- Linwood High

Adam Smith………….. Atchiison High

Chandler Struthers…… St. Pauls High

Trevor Thompson……. SM East High

Garrett Tierney ……BV North West High

Peyton Usher-Pearson….. Independence High

Mitchell Wertzberger ….Wabaunsee High

Kamaren Wilson…. Field KinleyHigh

Keegan Zars………… Mill Valley High

Coaches:

Derick Hammes (head) Rossville High

Bob Lisher Lawrence Free State High

Tom Radke……… St. James Academy

Rob Hedrick…………….. Ottawa High

Warren Seitz… Nemaha Central High

Brent Hoelting…………. Lyndon High

Team Managers:

Nick Sloop…… Nemaha Central High

Certified Athletic Trainers:

Curt Sudbeck…………….. St. Benedict

Kaylin Voss………………….. Lawrence