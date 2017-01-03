Dr. Herman Dwane “Sandy” Santala, DVM MS, age 83, died December 23, 2016 at his home near Woodbury, TN.

Dwane was born September 26, 1933 in Grant County, Kansas, the son of Herman L. Santala, an immigrant from Merikarvia, Finland and Barbara Edith Headrick Santala of Satanta, Kansas.

On September 23, 1956, Dwane married Marilyn Leone Cowen and together they graduated from Kansas State University. Upon graduating with a DVM MS from veterinary school Dwane joined Pfizer Co. in their research dept.

In 1971 Dwane established a veterinary practice in Ness City, Kansas where he and Leone lived until moving to Tennessee in December 2014 to be near their daughter, Sheri Lynne Fenton and family.

Survivors include his wife, Leone, a daughter, Sheri Lynne Santala Fenton and her husband Robert of Woodbury; 2 granddaughters, Holly Nicole Fenton of Athens, GA and Kathryn Pereira of Murfreesboro, TN.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Eldred Santala of Satanta, KS and 2 sisters, Helen Pickens of Flagler, CO and Alma Lee Zizza of Pueblo, CO.

Dwane was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Hugoton, KS and Wichita, KS. In 1972 he was named in Who’s Who in the Midwest for his contributions in the cattle industry. He was a lieutenant in the US Army. Dwane was the secretary/treasurer of The National Bovine Association and school board member in Ness, KS for 8 years.

Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Saturday at the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army.

