Dorothy Jean Musil, 72, passed away on New Year’s Day of 2017 at her home in Edson, KS. She was born in Elwood, Indiana, on October 8, 1944 to Floyd and Charlotte (Stafford) Ramsey.

During her teen years, Dorothy moved to Florida with her family and graduated high school in Tampa, Florida.Dorothy was introduced to Melvin after his aunt and uncle persuaded him to write her in Iowa. During the following months, they wrote dozens of love letters and met in person only a few times. Once the crops were taken care of, Melvin went to Iowa to propose. The two lovebirds were soon married on October 18, 1964. Dorothy quickly learned the lifestyle of a farmer’s wife including making harvest meals for dozens, butchering chickens and always knowing the way to her husband’s heart which was through his stomach.

Melvin and Dorothy were parents to two daughters, Tina and Anita, and two sons, Melvin Jr. and Shaun. While the kids were at home, Dorothy was a stay-at-home mom who faithfully attended all of her kids’ activities. Once the kids were grown, Dorothy then spent the rest of her years taking care of others including cleaning, care giving, and nursing. She cared for her mother-in-law at her home, and most recently served as a cook at the Goodland Senior Center which she enjoyed so much, as her passion was working with older people and her family. Dorothy always loved playing games with family and enjoyed bowling with her husband and friends for many years. Dorothy dedicated much of her free time to being with family, especially her 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

As of this October, Melvin and Dorothy celebrated 52 years of marriage. ​Dorothy was loved by many who passed before her including her parents; granddaughter, Kayla; daughter-in-law, Kellee; daughter-in-law, Cindy; sisters-in-law, Rebecca and Yvonne Musil; and brother-in-law, Marlin Musil.

​Dorothy’s family who are still with us are her husband, Melvin, of Edson; daughter, Tina (Bruce) Hansen, of Colby; daughter, Anita (Stacy) Owens, of Edson; son, Melvin Jr. (Lynn) Musil, of Colorado Springs, CO; son, Shaun (Heather) Musil of Hays; grandchildren Chandi (Kevin) Reed of Atwood; Staff Sergeant Tyson (Robyn) Reed of Ft. Benning, GA; Maura Hansen of Manhattan, KS; Tristan and Tanner Owens of Edson; Kiera (Josh) Goodwin of Sharon Springs; Christy Musil of Sharon Springs; Misty (Kyle) Ruggles of Kingman, Arizona; Brandon, Corey and Meghan Musil of Hays; great-grandchildren Jayden Reed, Raeth and Thorin Worthy; Lynk and Myck Reed; Nicholas Bartlett, Eli, Gracie, and Ariella Goodwin; Teale and Reace Becker; and Eric Ruggles.

Funeral Service will be Friday January 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. MT at First Baptist church at 1121 Main in Goodland with Pastor Mike Pinkleman officiating, burial will be at 1 p.m. MT in the Brewster Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, January 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. MT at Bateman Funeral Home at 211 E. 11th Goodland.

Memorials will be donated to the Goodland Senior Center and may be sent to the Funeral Home at P.O. Box 278 Goodland, KS 67735. Online condolences: www.batemanfuneral.com.