Catherine Rose (Billinger) Millard, 64, of WaKeeney, Kansas, passed away from illness on December 22. Cathy was born August 28, 1952 to Alvin and Marie Billinger in Collyer, Kansas.

Cathy was a graduate of Trego Community High School and attended Kansas State University. Cathy was joined in marriage to Jerry Millard on November 7, 1975 and had 2 children, son Jeremy and daughter Megan.

She is survived in death by: husband, Jerry Millard of WaKeeney; son Jeremy Millard & his wife Ashley of Grand Island, NE; daughter Megan Mowery & her husband Jason of WaKeeney and their 4 children, her grand-babies Jessica, Kiera, Brylee, and Taryn; mother Marie Billinger of WaKeeney; sisters Judy Bollig & husband Eddie of WaKeeney, Janie Billinger of Waco TX, and brother Larry Billinger of Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as 11 nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Alvin Billinger, brother Timothy Billinger, grandmother Francis & grandfather Pete Billinger; grandmother Mary and grandfather August Moos.

Cathy was a fiercely loving wife, mother, grandma, daughter and sister. In addition to raising her family, Cathy was a co-owner of the Western Kansas World where she did payroll & taxes, wrote articles, and managed the office before taking over as Editor in 2012 when Jerry retired. The newspaper was in her blood and she loved the paper to her last moments. Cathy was described by her family as a remarkable woman who had the ability to spread love and joy to everyone she encountered. When not working on the paper, Cathy enjoyed tending her flower gardens across the farm. She loved walking around the farm appreciating the flowers and playing with the many cats and kittens that lived in the gardens and barn. Cathy was a devout Christian who spent many hours each week reading scripture and filling pages of notebooks with her favorite passages.

Cathy enjoyed brightening people’s days. Whether it was lending an ear, giving a hug, making a purchase at a local business, or donating to a charitable cause, she would always be there for others. Her last wish was to donate her organs to those in need and help out one more time before being cremated and laid to rest.

There will be a celebration of life/informal visitation on Friday, January 6, 2016, from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney. This is a come and go event to express your condolences and share memories with others in an informal setting. Memorial service will take place in the Spring of 2017 and will be hosted by the family.