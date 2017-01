By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

The closing of south Main Street for repair of the pavement at Big Creek bridge has been postponed.

According to the Public Works Department, the cold temperatures forecast this week in Hays are too cold for concrete work. The project was to have started this morning.

The work is now scheduled for next week when the weather is expected to be warmer. It will begin Mon., Jan. 9, and should conclude Fri., Jan. 13.

Main Street will be closed to traffic in that area.