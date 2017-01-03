Agreements completed in partnership between HaysMed, University of Kansas Hospital

Hays Medical Center

The University of Kansas Hospital and Hays Medical Center (HaysMed) have finalized their partnership agreement, which took effect Jan. 1.

Leaders of the two hospitals say they share a long-term vision to enhance and extend comprehensive, high-quality, cost-efficient healthcare in a not-for-profit setting to transform healthcare delivery throughout Kansas.

John Jeter, MD, who continues as CEO of HaysMed, said the final negotiations went smoothly.

“When both parties share the same patient care philosophy and vision, final agreements flow naturally. Our staff is excited now that the partnership agreement is complete and we can begin realizing our goals for this partnership,” Jeter said.

The basic elements of the partnership remain unchanged from the letter of intent:

• Staff will continue to be employed by their current organizations.

• The HaysMed Board of Directors will remain in place.

• A new Operations Council, made up of leaders from both organizations, has been formed and is tasked with directing the HaysMed partnership.

The University of Kansas Hospital sees excitement and pent up energy from both staffs, eager to begin working together.

“We have spent months preparing to begin this partnership. Now the hospitals can truly work as one to improve the health of Kansans,” said Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Hospital.

A number of branding and signage examples will be unveiled in the next few weeks.