6-year-old from Colorado missing since Dec. 31

The Aurora Police Department and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to bring home 6-year-old David Puckett.

An AMBER Alert was issued for David in Colorado. The child went missing from Aurora, Colorado on Dec. 31, 2016. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black shirt, green camo pants and black boots with an orange stripe.

If you have any information, please call 911 immediately or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

