110th District rep will talk legislative priorities with Ellis Co. Commission

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission will hold its first meeting of 2017 Tuesday at the County Administrative Center.

The commission will hear from 110th District House Rep. Ken Rahjes. The commission asked each of the state representatives to come before them and discuss the legislative priorities for the upcoming session.

The commission will also appoint a trustee for the Catharine Township at Tuesday’s meeting.

Tuesday’s meeting is set for 5 p.m.

The meeting is being held on Tuesday because of the New Year’s Holiday.