🎥Hays Regional Airport regains early AM weekday flights

By OLIVIA SCHMIDT

Hays Post

The long-awaited early morning flight at the Hays Regional Airport will depart for the first time in two years tomorrow morning at 6:50 a.m. With the heightened business community requests for an early AM weekday flight, SkyWest has agreed to reinstate the popular time on weekdays.

Assistant City Manager Jacob Wood explains the city has no control over the flight schedule and advises the public to use these early flights to assist in the continuance of this service.

Tomorrow the first departure of this popular flight time will include a special 6 a.m. Fill The Plane celebration by the city of Hays and other supporters. The public is invited to attend.