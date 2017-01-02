Partly cloudy, cool Monday



Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind 8 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as 4. North wind 11 to 16 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.