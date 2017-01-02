FHSU alum to showcase solo exhibit at Deines Cultural Center

DCC

RUSSELL–The next exhibition at the Deines Cultural Center opens January 13, 2017.

Barbara Stevens of Downs, Kansas, will show a collection of mixed media and ceramics pieces relating to her spiritual journey as an artist and a Christian.

Stevens was born and raised in central Kansas. She earned a Bachelor’s of Art from Fort Hays State University in 1971. She went on to teach art to students from 4 years of age to 84 years. She received her MLS from FHSU in 2005 in Graphic Design. Stevens ended her teaching career by being head of the art department at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, for thirteen years. She retired from that position in May, 2013, and now enjoy the luxury of time to spend on her art, with family and friends, swimming, kayaking and traveling.

Stevens says about her art :

“In March, 2012, I started experimenting with a new style of mixed media using watercolor, acrylics, colored pencil, ink, pastels, handmade stamps, & stamp ink pads and mostly an attitude of PLAY. I had never felt this level of excitement and joy in creating my 2D work before. I tried to capture that inner child who used to play at creating with no fear of “right or wrong”. I simply played with the possibilities and let the pure joy fill my heart and spirit, and hopefully yours too!

My husband and I are very interested in Native American history, and in visiting many museums I have become fascinated with the beauty of the simple forms and the incredible craftsmanship of these ancient pots. This, along with being raised on a Kansas farm in the fifties, when life was simple and centered around the church and God’s good earth, my forms have always taken on an earthy quality with the forms progressing over the years to the simple primitive forms I am making today.”

The opening reception for Barbara Stevens’ solo exhibition will be held on Friday, January 13, from 5-7 p.m. Her work will remain on display through February 18th. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. The Deines Cultural Center is located at 820 N. Main Street in Russell.

Call (785) 483-3742 for information.