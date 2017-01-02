2 hospitalized after truck overturns on I-70

THOMAS COUNTY – Two people were injured in an accident just after 9a.m. on Monday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chevy truck driven by James Joel Leal, 43, Palmer, TX., was eastbound on Interstate 70 six miles west of the U.S. 83 Junction.

The driver lost control of the truck. It entered the west ditch and over turned.

Leal and a passenger Leal, Isaac Ray Leal, 21, Palmer, TX., were transported to the hospital in Colby.

They were both properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.