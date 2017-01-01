Taco Shop launches new online app; adds a new menu item

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Taco Shop, 333 E. 8th,Hays, offers many different avenues in which to place or receive your order, and at the turn of the new year, will offer one more entity to make ordering a little bit more easy.

Taco Shop will welcome in 2017 with a new online ordering app where customers can place orders right from their phones.

“It’s something that has been in the back of my mind for a while now and we felt that you have to connect to the younger group, and really, the older group has caught on to the technology, and it’s just a simpler way to order,” said Bob Long, manager.

The app can be downloaded on both Apple and Android devices by searching Taco Shop or Hays Taco Shop

The Taco Shop app made a small launch in early December, but is still in the beta testing mode right now. Long hopes that this month they can have a bigger launch with some specials involved.

“We’ve taken some orders through the app already with the little advertising we’ve done with it,” Long said. “There is still some fine tuning that needs to be done, changes to the menu, and just smoothing out the process.”

Long was able to work with Simply, LLC, which has designed other mobile apps for businesses in Hays including The Golden Q and Golden Griddle.

Long was able to tell Simply what he wanted, such as pictures of the food next to the order, and Simply was able to make it happen.

“Everyone who has came in here has commented on our menu and the pictures and how they like it so we wanted the app to give the customers a view of what their food will look like,” Long said.

Taco Shop’s business model is already set up with a delivery and pick up system, so, according to Long, there were not any real big changes that needed to be made.

“It integrates right into our regular flow; it’s nice in that regard,” Long said.

To help the process, customers will receive notifications sent to their phone telling them how their order is coming along.

Long says customers will receive notifications when the Taco Shop has received their order, when the order is completed, and when the order is out for delivery, if the customer has chosen that option.

Taco Shop will still offer in-store pick up, pick up through the drive-through window, and phone call ordering.

“The phone service will still be offered because there are limitations to what the app can do. Some of our customers have pretty complex orders, or they have bigger orders where they need to divide the check, which cannot be done on the app,” Long explained.

In the future, Taco Shop plans to add another entity to its order system, allowing customers to order straight from the restaurant’s website, but the online app needs to be ironed out first, says Long.

“That feature will come along, but it’s one step at a time and we want the app to be fully functional first.”

The new phone app is not the only surprise Taco Shop has for its customers in 2017.

Taco Shop will also be unveiling a new menu item, the Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla.

“It might be a new goal here to add a new menu item each year,” Long said.

“Most of our menu items are just different variations of each other, but not many of our items get bacon, so this is a big change for our menu.”