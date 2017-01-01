State of the State address scheduled for Jan. 10

OFFICE OF THE GOV.

TOPEKA–Kansas Governor Sam Brownback has announced he has accepted the invitation of Speaker-elect of the Kansas House of Representatives Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe) to deliver his 2017 State of the State address to the Kansas Legislature at 5:00 p.m. Tue., Jan. 10, 2017 in the Hall of Representatives.

In accordance with Section 5 of Article 1 of the Kansas Constitution, the Governor provides to the Legislature information on the condition of the State.

The State of the State address will be live-streamed on www.governor.ks.gov.

This will be the 135th State of the State address.

The Kansas legislature convenes Mon., Jan. 9.