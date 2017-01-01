Ruth Ann Benander, 86, of Russell, Kansas, died on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, at the Russell Regional Hospital.

Ruth was born on August 29, 1930, in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of Henry E. and Dorothy (Eels) Pierce. She grew up in Alliance, Ohio, and graduated from Alliance High School. She worked as a silk finisher for a dry cleaning company. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Jack Benander on May 31, 1991, in Denton, Texas. She attended the Baptist Church and was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She enjoyed taking care of her cats and dogs and spending time with her family.

Surviving family include her husband Jack of Russell, Kansas; daughter Judy DeSilva (Ken) of Pawnee, Illinois, son Robert Kunkel (Melva) and daughter Tara Wass all of Denton, Texas and son Michael McFadden of Roundrock, Texas and 6 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Gerald Kunkle, brother Henry A. Pierce and sister Hazel Pierce.

A memorial service to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, January 05, 2017, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell with Mr. Richard Fobes officiating. Cremation has been selected by the family and inurnment of the cremains will take place at the Russell City Cemetery immediately following the memorial service. Memorials may be given to the V.F.W. Auxiliary Scholarship Fund and may be sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.