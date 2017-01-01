Nila Mae Emmert, 92, of Russell, Kansas, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at the Main Street Manor in Russell.

Nila was born on September 19, 1924, in Esbon, Kansas, the daughter of John and Rose (Nebel) Kindler. She grew up in Esbon and graduated from Esbon High School in the class of 1942. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Billy Jay Emmert on May 04, 1947, in Mankato, Kansas. From this union they were blessed with two sons Larry and Kim. He preceded her in death on December 29, 1957, when her sons were ages 9 and 3 years old. As a single mother she raised her sons on her own and worked as a retail clerk and homemaker. She did not drive a car so she rode the City of Russell Transit Bus to get around town and sometime enjoyed riding the bus for fun. In her spare time she enjoyed singing, playing the piano, shopping, was a Russell Broncos fan and also enjoyed watching KC Royals, KC Chiefs, the Olympics and College basketball. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving family include her sons Larry Emmert of Russell, Kansas and Kim Emmert and wife Heidi of Maize, Kansas; and 2 grandchildren Derek and Avery Emmert.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her 2 brothers Lyle and Gail Kindler.

A memorial graveside service to celebrate Nila’s life will be held at the Russell City Cemetery with Pastor Roger Dennis officiating. Cremation has been selected by the family and inurnment will take place immediately following the memorial service. Memorials may be given to the Russell Ride Transit Bus Service and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell was in charge of the funeral service arrangements.