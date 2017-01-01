Marie K. (Kronvall) Sloan, 87, of Ellsworth, Kansas and formerly of Dorrance, Kansas, passed away Friday, December 30, 2016 at the Ellsworth Good Samaritan Center in Ellsworth.

Marie was born October 2, 1929 in Sterling, Kansas, the daughter of Roy and Ina (Frederick) Kronvall. She grew up in Winona, Kansas and graduated from Winona High School. She then attended a year at Ft. Hays State.

Marie met, fell in love, and was united in marriage to Duane Sloan on May 1, 1949 in Winona. This union was blessed with two children; Jerry and Jolene. The Sloans made their home in Johnson, Grinnell, Assaria, Havilland, Lebanon, Quinter, Almena, Seneca, Lansing and Dorrance. Duane preceded her in death on October 19, 1985.

Marie was a devoted wife and homemaker. She also worked part time as a cosmologist. She was a member of the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. She also belonged to the Dorrance Homemakers, Rebecca’s, Order of the Easter Star and EHU. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing cards.

Surviving family include her son, Jerry Sloan of Lawrence, Kansas; two brothers, Leroy Kronvall of Idaho and Norman Kronvall of Colorado; three grandchildren, Ginger Garcia, Shawn Coleman and Shane Coleman; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter Jolene Scheele.

Celebration of Marie’s Life will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 4, 2016 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell with Pastor Michael Eurit officiating. A private burial will take place following the service. Visitation will be held Wednesday at the mortuary from 9:00 AM to Service Time. A Memorial has been established with Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.