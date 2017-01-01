Linda J. Miller, 54, of Russell, Kansas, died on Friday, December 30, 2016, at her home in Russell.

A memorial service to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 06, 2016, at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas. Cremation has been selected by the family and a private inurnment will take place at a later date. There will be no visitation prior to the memorial service. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.