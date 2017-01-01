Leon W. Beagley, 74, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Russell Regional Hospital in Russell.

Leon was born July 26, 1942 in Hutchinson, Kansas, the son of William Edgar and Florence Gertrude (Rush) Beagley. He grew up on a farm near Geneseo, Kansas and attended country school. He then graduated from Geneseo High School. He worked a short time at the Lyons Salt Mine before enlisting. He served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. After his tour he returned to the Geneseo area.

Leon met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Margaret Marston on March 12, 1967 in Canton, Kansas. This union was blessed with two sons; David and Terry. They made their home in the Geneseo area.

After the war, Leon started working for the Geneseo Grain Company. He later started working for Clinton Oil as a pumper and when he retired he was a Foreman of production. Then Leon and his boys purchased a farm south of Wilson where he farmed and raised cattle. He also worked for White Energy in Russell for a short time. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, playing dominoes and cards with family and friends, and drinking coffee with his buddies. However he had a true passion in watching and playing with his grandchildren. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a life member of the Russell V.F.W. Post 6240.

Surviving family include his wife of 49 years, Margaret of the home; two sons, David Beagley (Natalie) and Terry Beagley (Lesah) all of Russell, Kansas; four grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Braden and Regan. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ermon Beagley.

Celebration of Leon’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 3, 2016, at Trinity United Methodist Church of Russell. Burial will follow at the Russell City Cemetery where Russell V.F.W. Post 6240 Honor Guard will be conducting Military Rites. Visitation will be Monday, January 2, 2016 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary from Noon to 8:00 PM, the family will be present to greet friends from 6 PM to 7 PM at the mortuary. A Memorial has been established with Trinity United Methodist Church. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.