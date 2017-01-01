Kansas man, woman in court for rollover accident in stolen pickup

RENO COUNTY– A Kansas man and woman arrested Wednesday after they allegedly stole a pickup and then crashed it in Reno county were both before a judge on Thursday.

Alex Currie, 19, and Heather O’Gorman, 24, both of Hutchinson were allegedly seen near the vehicle just before it was stolen.

They both face burglary and theft charges.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Reno County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to 11713 S Victory Road after report of a suspicious vehicle.

The description matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen just after 5:30 a.m. at residence in the 1500 block of West 12th Street in Hutchinson.

Deputies along with a trooper from the Kansas Highway Patrol were able to locate the vehicle driving westbound on Illinois Street from Yoder Road.

The vehicle went north on Halstead as deputies were still trying to get catch up with the vehicle it turned east on Blanchard at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control on the curve and left the roadway to the right, entering the ditch, and overturning onto its top.

The driver 19-year-old Alex Currie reported no injuries and was taken into custody by the Hutchinson Police Department. 24-year-old Heather O’Gorman reported minor injuries and was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment, then taken to jail. Both face potential charges of felony theft and burglary.

Neither occupant was wearing their seat-belt at the time of the accident. Airbags did not deploy.

The stolen vehicle is being investigated by the Hutchinson Police Department. The accident is being investigated by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup was reported stolen from a residence in the 1500 block of West 12th, around 5:40 a.m.

Currie while before a judge was also read charges in another case from March.

In that case, he’s charged with forgery, auto burglary, theft and criminal damage.

He allegedly broke a drivers side window belonging to a Hutchinson woman, stole a wallet then allegedly endorsed a $600.00 money gram belonging to the victim.

The state has also filed community corrections violations against both. Currie has been on Community Corrections for theft and drug charges.

His bond now totals $24,000.

O’Gorman is also facing probation violations and is scheduled to appear before Judge Joe McCarville on Friday.

Both will be back in court on the new case on January 5.