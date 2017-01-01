Free Christmas tree disposal available through Jan. 16

CITY OF HAYS

Citizens are encouraged to bring used, live Christmas trees to the free disposal site located north of the Public Works building at 1002 Vine Street. This area is right next to the bathrooms at Speier ball fields. Place the trees inside the orange snow fence area. Signs will be posted.

Please remove all plastic, ornaments, and lights before dropping off trees. The disposal site will be open Wednesday, December 28, 2016 through Monday, January 16, 2017.

Midwest Energy will provide personnel and a wood chipper to chip the trees to make mulch. The mulch will be placed at the Parks Department on the Highway 183 Bypass and is available for pickup free of charge.

If there are questions, please call the Hays Public Works Solid Waste Division at (785) 628-7357.