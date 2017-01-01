Charles E. Pfannenstiel passed away December 28, 2016 at his home in Hays. He was born February 28, 1941, on his family’s farm just south of Ness City, Kansas, to Adolph and Blanche (Corrigan) Pfannenstiel. Charles was 75 years of age.

Charles was a 1959 graduate of Ness City High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics at Kansas State University, a Master’s Degree in Education and an Educational Specialist degree at Fort Hays State University. He retired after 33 years of teaching in the Kansas public school system. He was very patriotic and felt honored to have served in the military for 26 years, (2 yrs active duty, 12 yrs. USAR, 12 yrs. KSNG) retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Charles cherished the time he spent with family including fishing, attending K-State football games, and family gatherings. He loved to dance Polka’s, Waltz’s, Jitterbug’s and the Twist. He enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh. Exercise was not just a hobby, but a way of life for Charles. He had a lifelong passion for learning including mathematics, history and current events. He was a lifetime member of the Retired Teachers Association, the American Legion and the Military Officers Association of America.

Survivors include his loving wife, Gloria, of the family home; two sons, Michael, of Hays, Kansas, and Brian and wife Ryan of Hays; three grandchildren, Ben, Ethan, and Hayden Pfannenstiel of Hays; a brother, Wayne and wife Nancy, of Quinter; and three sisters, Mary and husband Jerry Whipple of Jetmore, Betty and husband Dennis Hatch of Superior, Nebraska, and Tammy and husband Dennis Langer, of Ness City. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Shirley Turner.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Ness City. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be Monday, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Family will be present for visitation, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A parish vigil service and rosary will take place at 7:00 p.m. All will be at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Masses (preferred) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Contributions may be sent in care of Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 207 N Pennsylvania Ave, Ness City, KS 67560.