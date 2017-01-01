Camp out in the new year

KDWPT

PRATT – Few outdoor activities are as enjoyable as camping, and Kansas state parks take out the guesswork of the best places to go! From deluxe cabins that are as affordable as they are fun, to campsites with hookups that make unwinding and unplugging a breeze, Kansas state parks have it all. Beginning in 2017, park goers can enjoy staying at any of Kansas’ 26 state parks at the following rates:

Daily Camping Permit – $9.00, plus utilities

14-day Camping Permit – $112.50

Annual Camping Permit – $202.50 (if purchased before April 1)

Annual Camping Permit ­– $252.50 (if purchased on April 1 or after)

*NEW THIS YEAR: Unconventional Vehicle Permit (golf carts and UTVs) ­– $52.50

A $5 Daily Vehicle Permit is required for all park visitors and a $3 processing fee is assessed for all overnight stays. Planning on an extended trip, or visiting more than one Kansas state park next year? Purchase a $25.00 Annual Vehicle Permit and enter as many Kansas state parks as often as you like under just one permit. Kansas motor vehicle owners can purchase an annual Kansas State Parks Passport at a discounted rate of $15.50 during their yearly vehicle registration. Simply ask for the Kansas State Park Passport at any motor vehicle registration office, or select the Park Passport check box online.

To plan your next camping adventure, visit ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks, contact the nearest KDWPT office, or consult the 2016 Kansas State Parks Guide.