Tigers close out non-conference play with home win over Kansas Christian

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Rob Davis led four Tigers in double-figures with 17 points as Fort Hays State closed out 2016 with a 96-52 victory over Kansas Christian at Gross Coliseum.

Fort Hays State (8-4) hit eight first half 3-pionters and led 52-21 at the half. They used a 12-0 run early in the second half to push the lead to 38.

Brady Werth scored 11 points with Grant Holmes and Emir Sabic both adding 10.

The Tigers shot 50-percent from the floor and finished 10-for-24 from beyond the arc but struggled from the free throw line where they went 14-fo-25.