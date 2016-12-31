Sunny, breezy Saturday

Today

Sunny, with a high near 42. North wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

New Year’s Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 10 to 16 mph.

Sunday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.