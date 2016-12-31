Pilot hospitalized after small plane crash near Kansas City

JACKSON COUNTY, MO -Law enforcement and officials from the FAA are investigating the cause of a small plane crash

Just after 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, emergency crews were dispatched to the area of NE Chipman Road and NE Douglas Street in Lee’s Summit after report of a plane crash, according to a media release.

Upon arrival officers located a white, single engine light aircraft that had come to rest in the parking lot of the park.

The pilot, the occupant of the aircraft, was extricated by emergency crews and transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The pilot had departed from Lee’s Summit Airport around 7:40 a.m. and reported trouble with the aircraft shortly after take off.

Name of the pilot was not released.