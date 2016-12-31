FHSU women cruise to win over Kansas Christian

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Kacey Kennett led six Fort Hays State players in the double-figures with 16 points as the Tiger women rolled to a 118-35 victory over Kansas Christian College Saturday afternoon at Gross Coliseum.

Emma Stroyan, Jill Faxon and Taylor Rolfs all scored 12 with Madison Mittie and Tatyana Legette adding 10.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Fort Hays State (11-2) never trailed in the game, building a 30-14 lead after one quarter and 60-21 at the half.

FHSU shot 51-percent from the floor including 9-of-33 from beyond the arc after missing their first nine from 3-point range.

The Lady Falcons (5-10), who suited up only five players, were led by Dajanea Wilson who scored 18 and Cieara Carter who added 11.

–