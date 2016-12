Dorothy Lea Fulton, 69, Hays, died Tuesday, December 13, 2016, at Via Christi-St. Francis in Wichita.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

A complete obituary will follow.