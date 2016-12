On New Year’s Eve, Marilyn stood up in the local pub and said that it was time to get ready. At the stroke of midnight, she wanted everyone to be standing next to the one person who made his or her life worth living.

Well, it was kind of embarrassing. As the clock struck – the bartender was almost crushed to death.

