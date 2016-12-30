Kansas teen charged with shooting death, cruelty to animals

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — A southwest Kansas man is charged in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded.

John Ramon, 19, Liberal, made his first court appearance Thursday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and cruelty to animals. He is jailed on $1 million bond.

Liberal police say a 24-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries after the shooting on Tuesday. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Ramon’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.

It’s not immediately clear if Ramon has an attorney. The Seward County prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.