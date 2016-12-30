George M. “Mike” Ferguson, age 66, of Hays, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016, in Hays. He was born February 20, 1950, at the Great Lakes Naval Air Station in Great Lakes, IL to Ormand Gates and Bonnie Jean (Cook) Ferguson.

Mike was a talented musician; he played several instruments and sang with various area bands. He taught music and was very active with the Hays Public Library, having served several years as a board member.

He is survived by his longtime companion and friend, Sandy Shupe of Hays and two sisters, Patricia Ferguson (Norman Strahm) of Glenview, Illinois, Valerie (Bruce) Ewart of Broomfield, Colorado, nieces Yasmin Pave, Leila Pacifico, Rima Bencal and Katie Ewart, nephew Kody Ewart, 10 great-nephews, 4 great-nieces, and one great-great nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 2, 2017, with family and friends present from 10:30 a.m. until service time, all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hays Public Library.

Condolences may be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or emailed to keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.