Ellis Co. restaurant and lodging inspections 12/18-12/24

Last week’s inspection results from the Kansas Department of Agriculture:
Popt Gourmet Popcorn 1106 E. 27th, Hays- Dec. 22
First inspection after licensing inspection found no violations.
Al’s Chickenette 700 Vine, Hays- Dec. 22
Routine inspection found two violations.
- In the back storage area there was a spray bottle that had a clear liquid present. The person in charge said that it was bleach water.
- In the main kitchen there was a food grade plastic container in an ice bath next to the breading station. The chicken was at the temperature of 49 degrees Fahrenheit. The person in charge said it was pulled from the walk in cooler 30 minutes prior.