CITY OF HAYS

The city of Hays will host a reception for Hays City Commissioner Eber Phelps Thursday, January 5, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.

The public is invited to attend and wish Phelps well as he takes his seat representing the 111th District in the Kansas House of Representatives on January 9.