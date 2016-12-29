Police: Kansas man arrested for stabbing, fight

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a stabbing and have arrested a suspect.

Just after 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Police officers were dispatched to the area of 2507 11th Street in Great Bend for a man who had been stabbed, according to a media release.

First responders found Edward Johnson, 46, who appeared to have several stab wounds to his torso.

Officers were able to quickly identify a suspect and located Joseph Miller, 24, in the 2300 block of Lakin Street.

Both Miller and Johnson were found to have active warrants for their arrest.

Based on the investigation thus far, officers believe that the stab wounds occurred in an alley approximately one block east of 2507 11th Street.

It appears that Johnson was stabbed in the course of an altercation with Miller.

There were also possibly other individuals involved in the altercation, but both Miller and Johnson have been largely uncooperative with law enforcement’s efforts to investigate the incident.

The Great Bend Police Department asks that anyone who may have further information about this incident contact the Police Department at 793-4120 or Crimestoppers at 792-1300.