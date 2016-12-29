New Year holiday changes refuse/recycling collections

CITY OF HAYS

Due to the observance of the New Year’s holiday, Monday, January 2, 2017, refuse/recycling route schedules will be altered as follows:

o Monday and Tuesday’s collection will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

o There is no anticipated change to Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday’s collection schedules.

Although collections may not occur on your normal day, collections will be completed during the week.

City of Hays customers that may have any questions regarding this notice should contact the Solid Waste Division of the Public Works Department at (785) 628-7357.

Please remember to always have refuse and recycling bags out by 7:00 a.m.

It is anticipated that heavy volumes of refuse/recyclable will be encountered around the holidays. Please make sure your bags are out by 7:00 a.m. and keep in mind that the trucks have no set time schedule.