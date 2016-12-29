Melvina Fay Walker

Fay was born on July 4, 1917 in Edwards County, Kansas to Thomas and Rosa Mae (Austin) Ansel. She was one of six children.

Fay grew up and attended school through the 9th grade in Trousdale, Kansas. On January 19, 1933, Fay married Cecil Harold Walker in Garden City, Kansas. To this union, one son Eugene (Gene) was born.

In 1949, the family moved to Wallace County from Grant County, Kansas. She was a member of the Weskan Bible Church, the UMW and the Weskan Garden Club. Some of her hobbies included gardening, sewing and fishing. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior in the fall of 1951 at an Evangelistic meeting.

Preceding Fay in death were her parents, her husband Cecil, two brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her son Gene Walker (Janet) of Weskan, KS, five grandchildren; Marcia Wireman (Charlie), Bryce Walker (Tracy), Leslie Stallard (Timothy), Stephanie Balman, Gregory Balman (Angela); thirteen great-grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Fay will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM MT at the Weskan Bible Church with Pastor Tim Cress officiating. Burial followed in the Weskan Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM MT at the church in Weskan.

Memorials are designated to the Salvation Army and may be left at the services or mailed to Koon-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com. Funeral service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Sharon Springs.