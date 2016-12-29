Man jailed in NW Kansas on $100K bond for drugs, weapons violations

NORTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Norton County are investigating suspects on drug and weapons charges after report of suspicious activity by an alert citizen.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on December 23, officers responded to the report at Shopko in the 500 block of West Holme Street in Norton, according to Wednesday social media report.

The calling party had reported two men in a vehicle backed up to the building in the parking lot acting suspiciously.

On the officers’ arrival, the vehicle and occupants immediately left the parking lot and sped eastbound on Holme Street and were contacted in the 100 block of West Holme Street on a car stop, according to a media release.

The two occupants provided conflicting stories in regards to their travels, the driver provided a false name and the officers observed drug paraphernalia and ski masks in the plain view in the vehicle, which was an overdue rental car.

Neither of the occupants were on the rental contract and they advised that they were returning to Nebraska from California.

Both men were arrested and a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle.

The search warrant yielded marijuana and drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun. Officers also found approximately 160 grams of high grade “crystal” methamphetamine concealed in a Christmas present recovered from the car.

Tyler C. Rose, 24, of Omaha Nebraska was charged with Obstruction of legal process, Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Rose had provided a false name to avoid arrest on a warrant out of Nebraska. Rose remains in Norton County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Michael J. Dvorak, 42, of Omaha was charged with Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Dvorak was released from custody after posting a bond on his charges.

Rose and Dvorak had extension criminal histories to include robbery, kidnapping and weapons violations.